THREE Bathurst junior motorbike racers are in for a special treat next month when they'll have the opportunity to ride on the same track being used for the World Supercross Championship round at Marvel Stadium.
Ryder Negus (8), Levi Campbell (7) and Flynn Beard (7) will be a part of the KTM Supercross Challenge, an exhibition event to run alongside the second round of the championship at the Melbourne venue on October 21 and 22.
The Bathurst trio are among a lucky group of juniors who will get to ride on the course being used by the likes of two-time World Supercross champion Chad Reed.
Their selection was part of a competition being run by manufacturer KTM to bring 18 junior riders together for a once in a lifetime trip.
The special experience will see Negus, Campbell and Beard ride against the other selected riders on a KTM 50 SX and also receive riding gear to keep along with a gift pack.
The spoils continue for the Bathurst juniors with a track walk and an autograph session.
Beard's mother, Angela, said it was exciting to see three Bathurst riders receive such an opportunity.
"Kids had to meet a certain criteria. They had to have a relevant race history but also have good reports at school. The kids were lucky enough to be among the 18 kids selected from across the country," she said.
"They'll get the full supercross experience with coaching and gear. They'll get to do the track walk with the professional riders. It's going to be amazing for them. They'll also get the ride on the track as part of the main event.
"They get to be on track during the evening when the big boys are out, when there's probably 60,000 to 70,000 people watching. They're all beyond excited. It's literally a once in a lifetime experience because once you've done it you're ineligible to enter again.
"They've grown up watching all this stuff on TV and now they get to be a part of it."
Bears Brothers Motorcycles will be holding a fundraiser for Negus and Campbell's families with a sausage sizzle this Saturday.
