Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Miller Rivett, Waryk Holmes and Aaron Houston lead way for Bathurst at NSW All Schools Athletics Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MILLER Rivett's close call for a podium finish and gold medal efforts from para athletes Waryk Holmes and Aaron Houston were standout performances from the Bathurst contingent who took part in the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships at Homebush over Saturday to Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.