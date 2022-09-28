MILLER Rivett's close call for a podium finish and gold medal efforts from para athletes Waryk Holmes and Aaron Houston were standout performances from the Bathurst contingent who took part in the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships at Homebush over Saturday to Tuesday.
Rivett was unfortunate not to come away with a top three result in the 16s boys 3,000 metres after breaking away from the bunch in a four-man group.
That bunch was ultimately finish nearly 16 seconds clear of the rest of the field but someone had to finish at the back of that group, and the Bathurst runner filled that spot with a time of 8:57.21.
His time was still a personal best and it achieved a goal of breaking the nine minute barrier.
Rivett also finished eighth in the 1,500m with a time of 4:15.25.
His efforts come after he recently finished second overall in the Edgell Jog.
Rivett was happy with his time in the 3,000m but was naturally disappointed not to bring home a medal.
"It was a bit of a bummer but it happens," he said.
"The two front guys moved away early in the race so I sat on the back of the third placed athlete and we started chasing them with a kay or two to go.
"I was just sitting behind and trying to hang on rather than push the pace. I'm not really the type of runner to be pushing the pace.
"That was my first time going under nine minutes. My coach did think that I was in the right sort of form to aim for a sub-nine this season.
"I've now got the Panorama Punish coming up on the 23rd and then the state 3km the weekend after that."
Holmes took home a pair of gold medals from the 17-19 years wheelchair 800m (2:38.94, 61.56 per cent) and the 100m (19.72).
Houston picked up a gold in the 17-19 years boys para 800 metres, running a 2:16.31 to better the time he ran in last year's event and defend his title.
He also came 10th in both the 19s boys 1,500 metres (4:25.02) and 5,000m (16:54.75) able bodied races.
Rivett was part of a strong collective of Scots All Saints College athletes who took part in the championships.
Emily Bennett competed across four events, with her best result being a fifth placing in her 15 years girls 800 metres heat (2:28.82) which was strong enough to qualify for finals.
Bennett also ran times of 1:05.51 for the 400m (seventh in her heat) and 4:57.44 for the 1,500m (10th overall). Her high jump of 1.45m, which she cleared on her first attempt, took her to 10th place.
Her younger sister Lucy also took on a four-event program in Sydney.
The 800m also proved to be her strongest result, as her fifth placing in the 13s girls heat (2:31.85) was just a few seconds away from putting her through to the final.
Her other times were a 13.67 in the 100m and 1:09.01 for the 400m plus an effort of 3.85m in the long jump.
Ashley Mullins and Nellie Grant took on discus events.
Mullins only managed one fair throw in the 14s girls division but made it count with an effort of 28.49m, which was strong enough for 11th out of 24 competitors.
Nellie Grant finished eighth in the 15s girls with her throw of 26.39m, coming on her second attempt.
