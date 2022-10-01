Western Advocate
Court

Arrest warrant issued for Annette Maree Bacon 17 years ago dismissed in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 1 2022 - 7:00am
Woman who avoided arrest warrant for 17 years fronts court

A WOMAN who avoided an arrest warrant for 17 years has had her matter dismissed in Bathurst Local Court.

