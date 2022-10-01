Woman who avoided arrest warrant for 17 years fronts court

A WOMAN who avoided an arrest warrant for 17 years has had her matter dismissed in Bathurst Local Court.
A warrant for the arrest of Annette Maree Bacon, 53, of Durham Street, Mount Druitt, was issued on April 19 in 2005 after she failed to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
Bacon appeared before Bathurst Local Court on September 21 this year where Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis made the decision to take no action on the arrest warrant due to how long ago it was issued and Bacon's lack of offending.
"I can't believe it's taken 17 years to get here," Magistrate Ellis said.
Documents before the court said Bacon was ordered by Bathurst Local Court to attend the Bathurst District Office Probation and Parole District Office on April 8 in 2004.
She was given instruction later that month to report to Central West Care on September 6 in 2004 and each subsequent Monday to perform unpaid work from 9am to 2pm.
Bacon failed to perform the unpaid community service work as directed by the assigned officer on September 13 and couldn't provide a valid reason for her absence.
She was warned on September 28 that if she continued to fail to appear, it would result in a revocation action taking place.
Court papers dated March 2, 2005 indicate that Bacon failed to attend on several occasions and had only completed 81.5 of the required 100 hours of community work.
Her failure to complete the hours was a breach of a community service order for assault occasioning actual bodily harm that took place in Bathurst 18 years ago.
According to court documents, the victim was driving his battery-powered scooter in Middlemiss Place in Bathurst to deliver junk mail pamphlets about 8pm on January 10 in 2004.
He stopped outside a set of units and Bacon arrived in a red car. She approached the victim and started to yell at him.
Court papers said Bacon and the victim argued for a short time before she punched him in the face, nose and mouth several times.
The punches caused swelling and bleeding to the victim's upper and bottom lip.
Bacon walked into her then-unit as the victim rode away on his scooter.
A short time later, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the assault.
Police went to Bacon's address at 9pm that night, where she denied the victim's claims.
Officers then spoke to a witness, who confirmed that Bacon had got into a fight with "the bloke on the scooter".
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she later admitted to the assault.
