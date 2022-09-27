Man who allegedly touched two women on the breast without consent to be medically assessed

A MAN who is alleged to have touched two women on the breast at a park in Kelso without their consent will return to court in two months after he was granted an adjournment for medical assessment.
Bhagat Singh Bath, 65, of Boyd Street, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court facing two counts of sexual touching of another person without their consent and one count of wilful and obscene exposure in public.
He is alleged to have touched a 42-year-old woman on the breast without her consent between 6.30am and 7.30am on August 29 this year while she was walking near a park on Lions Club Drive in Kelso.
Bath is also alleged to have touched a 40-year-old woman's breast without her consent around the same time on August 30 this year at the same location.
Bath is also alleged to have wilfully and obscenely exposed his person at the park on the same day and at the same time.
He was arrested by Chifley Police District investigators - who commenced an inquiry into the reports - before he was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with the offences on September 2.
He was granted strict conditional bail.
Bath's solicitor, Mr Chaudhry, said in open court that a medical assessment of his client would be required before pleas of guilty or not guilty to the charges could be entered.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis granted Bath an adjournment for November 16 to allow enough time for the assessment.
Magistrate Ellis also informed Mr Chaudhry that both his and Bath's presence at Bathurst Local Court on the day was required after he asked to appear by Audio-Visual Link (AVL).
"If the defendant is here, the solicitor should be," Magistrate Ellis said.
Bath will return to Bathurst Local Court on November 16 where he must enter pleas of guilty or not guilty to the charges.
