Western Advocate
Court

Bhagat Singh Bath appeared before Bathurst Local Court for alleged sexual touching of another person without consent and alleged wilful and obscene exposure in public

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who allegedly touched two women on the breast without consent to be medically assessed

A MAN who is alleged to have touched two women on the breast at a park in Kelso without their consent will return to court in two months after he was granted an adjournment for medical assessment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.