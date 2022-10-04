Western Advocate
Harrison Galloway-Smith and Molly Corbett both receive high scores at national equestrian event

AM
By Alise McIntosh
October 4 2022 - 11:00pm
Harrison Galloway-Smith with his first place ribbon and sash, and the blanket he received for overall highest point scorer in the Australian Interschool Championship Show Hunter Primary events. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THERE were no long faces for Molly Corbett and Harrison Galloway-Smith, who both performed exceptionally well at the 2022 Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships.

