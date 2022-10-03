ACT Brumbies forward Tom Hooper was the guest when the Bathurst Bulldogs held their presentation night at their clubhouse at Ashwood Park recently.
Players, coaches and supporters got together to celebrate another successful season and look back on the year that was.
It followed the Bulldogs claiming the Blowes Cup first grade premiership with a 15-13 comeback win over the Orange Emus and winning the second grade premiership 25-10 over the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Bathurst Bulldogs first grade coach Dean Oxley received the Ken Laird Memorial Trophy for clubperson of the year.
"Ken Laird was a legend of the club and a person I held in very high esteem. Across the game he's one of the best, so it's very special to receive that award. It wasn't something I was expecting," Oxley said.
