Woman convicted in her absence for driving with two illicit drugs in her system

A WOMAN who failed to appear at court has been convicted in her absence.
Stacey Williams, 35, of Currong Crescent, Orange, was sentenced in her absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
According to police documents before the court, police were patrolling William Street in Bathurst at 3.35pm on May 13 this year when they saw a red and silver Hyundai Trajet van travelling east along Brilliant Street.
Police activated their warning lights and pulled Williams over at the intersection of Brilliant and Havannah streets.
Williams was subjected to a roadside oral fluid test, which returned a positive reading to methamphetamine and cannabis, according to police.
Police say Williams told them she had cannabis the night before when she was asked.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she submitted a secondary oral fluid test, which came back positive to both drugs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Williams of the charge in her absence.
She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
