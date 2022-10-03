HEADSPACE Bathurst are calling for people to pause, reflect and reconnect for this year's headspace day.
Headspace day is held as an initiative to support the mental health and wellbeing of young Australians, and is set to take place at the headspace Bathurst/Marathon Health building on Keppel Street, on Wednesday, October 5.
The theme of this year's headspace day is 'Pause, Reflect, Reconnect', and will provide visitors with the opportunity to mingle with members of the community.
The festivities will begin at 12:30pm and will allow attendees to enjoy a free barbecue, refreshments and amusements.
Headspace community engagement co-ordinator Sam Bolt said that the event was important for the Bathurst community, after two "stop-start" years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's important to reiterate that headspace Bathurst is here for school and university students, young apprentices and people finding their identity and purpose to help make sense of, and manage their mental health," he said.
During the day visitors will also been invited on a tour of both the headspace Bathurst and the Marathon Health buildings, as a way to provide context in regards to the coexistence of these organisations.
"We've brought Marathon Health on board this year to not only celebrate headspace Day, but to inform the Bathurst community of how headspace and Marathon Health are connected, with Marathon Health overseeing the operations of six headspace centres in regional NSW."
General manager - operations western at Marathon Health Sherryn Honeywood, said that headspace day is a great way to highlight all the important work of these organisations.
"As one of the largest providers of headspace centres in Australia, we know the incredible work the staff do within the community. Joining the headspace Bathurst team in celebrating the day and inviting the community along as well is a great opportunity to connect with the day's theme," she said.
Andrew Coe, CEO of Western NSW Primary Health Network, which is a primary funding supporter for headspace, was in agreeance with Ms Honeywood, and said that the day presents a perfect opportunity for young people and service providers to connect with themselves and others.
"This year's theme of 'Pause, Reflect, Reconnect' is a perfect illustration of how we can always do a better job at caring for ourselves and for one another as we experience our individual journeys through life," he said.
"That's why headspace services are so vital for people in their formative years ... for our region's young people to ensure they are supported to be mentally health and engaged in our local communities."
Headspace Bathurst and Marathon Health work in conjunction to enable communities to thrive through improved health and wellbeing, particularly for young people aged 12 - 25 years of age.
