Western Advocate

Headspace day invites people to pause, reflect and reconnect on October 5

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:34am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headspace Bathurst community engagement coordinator Sam Bolt with Marathon Health general manager- operations Western Sherryn Honeywood. Picture supplied

HEADSPACE Bathurst are calling for people to pause, reflect and reconnect for this year's headspace day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.