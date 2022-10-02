SINGER-SONGWRITER Tones and I says she is looking forward to seeing Mount Panorama in person as she prepares for the Vanfest music festival in December.
The multi ARIA-award winner is one of the big names on the bill for the festival, which has been moved from its long-time home at Forbes.
And while Tones and I will be a first-time visitor to Bathurst (and the Mount), she does have a recent motor racing history and will be keeping an eye on this weekend's Bathurst 1000.
"I was lucky enough to join [Supercars driver] Luke Youlden for a hot lap at the Melbourne Grand Prix earlier this year, so will definitely check in to see how he goes," she said.
Tash Sultana and Six60 will be Vanfest's headliners on Friday, December 2, while Hilltop Hoods, Tones and I, The Presets and Illy will be the big names for Saturday, December 3 as Mount Panorama provides what will presumably be a memorable experience for the visiting artists.
Asked to nominate a special location where she had played a gig in the past, Tones and I said it would have to be the North Byron Parklands.
"Playing at Splendour [In The Grass] in 2019 as the gates were opening, that was very memorable, as the crowd size was unexpected for that time of the day," she said.
And in terms of country and city audiences, Tones and I said there was a difference.
"The country audiences are a bit more unique as a lot of artists, in the past, don't get the chance to frequent the areas as much," she said.
"It's nice to be able to get out there and give back a bit."
Visiting musicians can often find a connection to Bathurst - even a tangential one - if they look hard enough, but Tones and I couldn't bring one to mind when asked by the Advocate.
"Not that I am aware of," she said in terms of any links to the region, "but that might change after the show."
