Police say man asked for a warning after he was caught drug driving for the second time

CAN'T you just give me a warning?
That's what police say Timothy James Webber, 41, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst, said to them after he was caught driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Webber was convicted and fined $1000 in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 28 for the drug driving charge.
Police documents tendered to the court said Webber was driving a white Toyota HiLux in Alma Street in South Bathurst when he was stopped at 7.50pm on July 2 this year for random drug and alcohol testing.
Police said Webber submitted a positive oral drug fluid test for methamphetamine before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Webber submitted a second positive reading for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing that the offence was Webber's second drive with drug present in his blood charge.
In addition to the fine, Webber was disqualified from driving for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.