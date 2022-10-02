Driver cops $1000 fine after she was caught with meth in her system

A WOMAN has been fined $1000 after she was caught driving on Bathurst roads with methamphetamine in her system.
Jessica Marjorie Mark, 36, of Stack Street, Windradyne, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in her blood.
According to documents presented to the court, police were travelling north on Bonnor Street in Kelso when they saw a silver Toyota panel van heading south at about 5.15pm on June 21 this year.
Police pulled the vehicle - which was being driven by Mark - over for random breath testing because she appeared to be driving faster than the speed limit.
Police say they approached the vehicle and spoke with the 36-year-old, who had a child in the passenger seat.
The court heard that Mark returned a positive oral fluid reading for methamphetamine and cannabis before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Her second oral drug fluid test taken while in custody returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
Police say Mark told them that she uses cannabis daily to help with her depression.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges proven and disqualified Mark from driving for six months in addition to the fine.
