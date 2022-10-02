Western Advocate
Court

Jessica Marjorie Mark was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 2 2022 - 1:00am
Driver cops $1000 fine after she was caught with meth in her system

A WOMAN has been fined $1000 after she was caught driving on Bathurst roads with methamphetamine in her system.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

