Luke Bain named in Scotland's Rugby League World Cup squad

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:30am
Luke Bain has gone a long way with his rugby league since first pulling on a Western Rams jumper. He's now part of Scotland's Rugby League World Cup squad.

FOUR years ago Luke Bain was one of the brightest prospects in Western Rugby League, but back then he never would have predicted he'd be selected to represent Scotland.

