IT ended before it began last year, but now the Bathurst Goldminers senior women's side will finally get to take part in their series with the Orange Eagles, Dubbo Rams and Gilgandra Windmills.
COVID-19 stopped the new series from going ahead last year just a matter of days before the first tip off but the Goldminers now have the opportunity to showcase what they can do, starting with this Saturday's game at home to Gilgandra.
Hannah Lepaio, who isn't playing this year due to an injury but helping to organise the side, said the build up to the series hasn't been ideal but the quality of the Bathurst team should help overcome that.
"We have a group of girls ready to go. We've been trying to get together for training over the last month and a half but life's been pretty hectic," she said.
"We've only gotten six girls max together at one point for those sessions, and that's only happened twice, but we're hoping that we'll all be able to get together before the game.
"Hopefully it'll all come together for us on Saturday."
The team features several players who boast experience from the Goldminers' days in the Waratah League senior and youth competitions, as well as others who are coming into the series fresh off a winter netball season.
"I think it'll be a really good side, and that's part of the reason we weren't so hellbent on training beforehand," Lepaio said.
"It's a short competition that only runs over four weekends. We might not have had a lot of time to prepare for it but at the same time there's not a lot of time to put anything into practice, in terms of building an offence together and working on our defence.
"It'll just be about getting out there and playing for each other."
Gilgandra are a new addition to the competition after the original 2021 series was meant to be contested between Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo.
Lepaio said the team aren't sure what to expect from the Gilgandra squad.
"We haven't seen a team list yet, so we're not too sure what to expect," she said.
"When I played Western Junior League they usually had a team every second year, and they were usually pretty quick and hard to keep up with.
"If any of them are still there then I expect it to be a pretty quick game."
Bathurst will travel for their two remaining games, against Dubbo and Orange, on the following weekends before the top two teams in the competition play each other in the final.
The opening round game gets underway from 6.30pm on Saturday at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
