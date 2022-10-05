Sandbags made available for village residents as flood threat gets more serious

THE State Emergency Service (SES) has made sandbags available for Perthville and Georges Plains residents as the threat of flooding this week gets more serious.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch on Tuesday afternoon that includes possible minor to major flooding on the Macquarie River to Bathurst due to forecast rain.
The SES says Perthville residents will be able to collect sandbags from 2a Lloyds Road, South Bathurst, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm today (Wednesday, October 5).
Residents of both Perthville and Georges Plains can collect sandbags from the Perthville Rural Fire Station.
READ MORE:
This will be an unmanned site, with no set collection hours, so the NSW SES Bathurst Unit has urged people to take only what they need.
The NSW SES Bathurst Unit says it will also conduct doorknocking in the Perthville and Georges Plains areas on Wednesday afternoon to help with community preparedness.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said Bathurst Regional Council is closely monitoring the situation.
"We're in contact with the SES and the police, and our engineering guys are also out and about. They'll be monitoring the creeks and the river," he said.
"Vale Road is probably our biggest concern. If that floods, there might be trouble getting campers off the mountain.
"Overall, if the rain stays steady, we might not have too many problems, but we're keeping a close eye on it."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole took to his Facebook page on Wednesday to warn people about the risk of flooding.
"I am advised there will be road closures around Bathurst and surrounding areas due to expected flooding," he said.
"Unfortunately, this means there will be some disruptions to our road network ahead of the Great Race this weekend.
"The ground is already saturated and it won't take much rainfall to cause significant flooding, so please take care everyone and listen to advice given by the SES."
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 5-10mm of rain for Bathurst on Thursday, followed by 15-25mm on Friday, 20-30mm on Saturday and 20-35mm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.