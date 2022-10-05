Western Advocate
Court

Timothy James Dandridge sentenced in Bathurst Local Court for mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man gets behind the wheel after drinking tequila shots, vodka iced tea

"YOU DRINK and drive, you get caught."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.