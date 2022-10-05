Man gets behind the wheel after drinking tequila shots, vodka iced tea

"YOU DRINK and drive, you get caught."
That was Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' message to Timothy James Dandridge, 40, of Kellett Drive, Mudgee, who will be off the road for three months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 28 to driving with a mid-range PCA.
Police said they saw a red Jeep Gladiator travelling north on the Vale Road in South Bathurst at about 11pm on July 30 this year.
According to police documents before the court, the vehicle - being driven by Dandridge - was stopped for the purpose of an alcohol breath test.
The court heard that Dandridge was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he recorded a positive reading for alcohol.
During their interactions, police said Dandridge smelt of alcohol, had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and had glassy, watery eyes.
While in custody, Dandridge submitted a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.090.
Police say Dandridge told them he had drunk three cans of peach vodka iced tea and two shots of tequila between 9.30pm and 11.15pm on the night the offence occurred.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Dandridge's previous driving matters in open court, which included a previous low-range PCA charge, before she issued a $400 fine on top of the disqualification period.
Once Dandridge completes his disqualification period, he must have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
