FANS waited in the rain to meet their favourite Supercars drivers on Wednesday and, for many, it was worth the wait.
The Super Wednesday celebrations included two driver signing sessions, where fans were able to get their merchandise signed by their favourite drivers.
In session one, the drivers and co-drivers from Red Bull Ampol Racing, Shell V-Power, Mobil 1 Optus/NTI Racing, Grove Racing, PremiAir Racing and Brad Jones Racing were ready and waiting.
An hour later, fans were able to meet the drivers and co-drivers from Boost Mobile Erebus Racing, the Triple Eight wildcard, Erebus Wildcard, Tickford, Matt Stone Racing, Irwin and Nulon Racing, CoolDrive Racing and the Matt Chahda Racing wildcard.
Among the fans lining up to meet them was the Thompson family from Hamilton, Victoria.
Alyssa and Darren brought their five-year-old daughter Bella along, although it wasn't her first time getting up close with the drivers.
Mrs Thompson said the family has been coming to Bathurst for years and almost always attends the driver signing sessions on Super Wednesday.
She said the drivers are always very welcoming, particular with the younger fans.
"They're really great with my daughter. They're always happy to have a chat," she said.
The Hamilton family are long-time Tickford supporters and they were eager to get posters signed by the team's drivers.
"It's a really family team and they're really great with Bella. They're all young kids, but they're all really good," Mrs Thompson said.
The family were the first in line for the second session and were able to get their poster signed by all the drivers.
They'll be cheering on the Tickford boys from Mount Panorama over the coming days and enjoying the great atmosphere around the precinct.
Fans will be able to meet the Supercars drivers at a variety of other events, with signing sessions planned around the city and at the mountain.
