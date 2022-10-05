Western Advocate

Macquarie Male Singers choir needs some community support

October 5 2022
The Macquarie Male Singers choir rehearses almost every Tuesday night of the year.

THE Macquarie Male Singers was formed in 1994 by its music director and conductor, Roland Auguszczak, originally with 16 members.

