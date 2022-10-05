THEY'RE already stars of Bathurst netball and now six of the city's finest have shown they can match it with some of the best talents in the state when helping West Central West to second place at the the Regional State Cup.
Bathurst players dominated the West Central West squad, with Ella Muller, Hope Coombes, Mia Baggett, Hallie Wolfenden, Bronte Cullen-Ward and Hannah-Lee Williams were all selected in the representative side which impressed over the gruelling two days of competition.
Despite the successful result, another West Central West talent in Caitlyn Harvey explained there was never a position they set their eyes upon, it was just about playing with intent.
"We didn't really set out a goal, Linda [McLeod] our coach said she wanted us to play to win and we all agreed so we all went out there and played hard and aimed to do as well as we could," she said.
Overall throughout the tournament, the women in purple were winners in 10 games, only falling to Hunter - the eventual champions - on two occasions.
Harvey added it wasn't an ideal preparation but once they became familiar with each others playing styles, the good fortune flowed on from there.
"We only had two training sessions together before going away, it took the first day and first couple of games to get used to each other and build on that from there," she said.
After attempts to previously start this tournament were thwarted due to COVID, 2022 was the first year of the Regional State Cup in its new format.
The competition is aimed at bringing together the best regional athletes, to determine the state's best regional team.
Player ages for the Cup range from 16 to 22 and Harvey said the West Central West had the perfect blend within its squad.
"I was interested to see how it would go in that format, all the games were pretty tough, and I don't think the score line reflected how tough some of the teams were," she said.
"It was good to play with some girls I haven't played with before, and there was a good mix of ages. It was good to have experienced and younger players in our side and see how well that worked across the court."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.