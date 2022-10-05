Western Advocate
West Central West finish second at Netball NSW'S Regional State Cup

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:31am, first published October 5 2022 - 8:30pm
West Central West's Regional State Cup team. Picture by Netball NSW Facebook

THEY'RE already stars of Bathurst netball and now six of the city's finest have shown they can match it with some of the best talents in the state when helping West Central West to second place at the the Regional State Cup.

