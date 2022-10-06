Man transported to hospital after falling from a ladder in Kelso

A MAN is being treated for a suspected back injury after falling from a ladder in the Kelso industrial area.
Emergency services responded to calls for assistance at approximately 12.05pm on Thursday (October 6), arriving at an address in the vicinity of the Stockland Drive and Lee Street intersection.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a man, believed to be aged in his 50s, had "fallen from a ladder" in what is believed to have been a workplace incident.
"He fell and it looks like he has a suspected back injury," the spokesperson said.
After assessing the man at the scene, paramedics opted to transport him via road ambulance to Bathurst Health Service for further treatment.
No further information about the incident is available at this time.
