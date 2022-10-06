Western Advocate

Man transported to hospital after falling from a ladder in Kelso

Updated October 6 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man transported to hospital after falling from a ladder in Kelso

A MAN is being treated for a suspected back injury after falling from a ladder in the Kelso industrial area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.