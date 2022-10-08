THE Bathurst 1000 generates enthusiasm and excitement amongst race fans, but it has also been known to bring out the worst in them.
That's why NSW Police are conducting Operation Bathurst and have deployed hundreds of additional officers to the region.
And, so far, they've been rewarded with a quiet couple of days, with no major incidents recorded as of Saturday evening.
Police went into Race Week advising racegoers to have fun and enjoy the experience, but to do so responsibly.
Chifley Police District Sergeant Jodie Stewart said police were pleased to see people had taken the message on board.
"Police are pleased with the patrons and race attendees enjoying themselves and abiding by all the rules," she said.
Operation Bathurst is focusing on both crowd behaviour in the precinct and behaviour on the roads in and around Bathurst, with police ensuring a high-visibility presence.
Random breath and alcohol testing is occurring on the roads as part of the operation.
The other factor complicating the Great Race Festival is the weather, with nearly 40mm of rain falling since the beginning of the week and more to come.
Police are encouraging people to drive to the conditions on the roads and to take care when moving about on foot, particularly in the Mount Panorama precinct.
"Just be careful of the weather conditions. Lots of people are slipping over. Obviously the ground is really, really wet and the weather conditions are not favourable at the moment," Sgt Stewart said.
The rainfall at the mountain has been significant, with the priority and pubic car parking facilities deemed inaccessible for all vehicles except 4WDs due to the muddy ground.
Supercars also had to cancel two support category races and the Top 10 Shootout due to a substantial downpour on Saturday afternoon, which created rivers of water on the track's surface.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
