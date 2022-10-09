Demonstrating The Great Race's ability to draw supporters from far and wide, Jaime Reeves and Suraya Dollah travelled from Perth to Bathurst to be at Mount Panorama on October 9 for the Bathurst 1000.
Ever since he was a child, Mr Reeves has loved watching cars race around Mount Panorama, and his interest in The Great Race is what sparked a 50th birthday present idea for Ms Dollah.
"Originally we purchased a package for my 50th birthday, and with COVID, it constantly got cancelled so we finally had the opportunity this year to take it," Mr Reeves said.
"I did have to keep it a secret at first but I had to tell him because I was so excited to come to Bathurst for the 1000," Ms Dollah said.
For Mr Reeves, watching The Great Race trackside has "always been a dream", which only grew stronger each year he tuned in to watch the iconic race on television.
"I've never missed a race on TV since I was a young child," Mr Reeves said.
"It's always been a desire to come here. I've driven the track several times when the race hasn't been on but to be here for the Bathurst 1000 has always been a dream."
Although Perth is some 3,730 kilometres away from Bathurst, Ms Reeves and Ms Dollah have assured they'll be back again for the race in the future.
"Oh, we'll definitely be back. It's a long way to come but why not? We love it," they said.
