Bathurst 1000, 2022: What the drivers said after day three

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 8 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 9:30pm
There was no top 10 shootout for the first time in Bathurst 1000 history, so Cameron Waters was declared winner of pole position for being fastest in Friday qualifying.

RAIN, rain and more rain - that was the story of day three at Mount Panorama as the Bathurst 1000 top 10 shootout was, for the first time in history, cancelled due to the being track in an unsafe condition.

