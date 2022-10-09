Mayor pleased with 1000 turnout despite wet weather

WHILE the wet weather might have deferred a few, fans were back in force at Mount Panorama for this year's Bathurst 1000.
In what was the first Bathurst 1000 that had no cap on crowds since 2019, fans from all across Australia and beyond flocked to the Mount for the four-day event.
While race fans might've missed out on the Top 10 Shootout on the Saturday, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said he was pleased with the turnout across the four days.
"It was disappointing we missed out on the Top 10 Shootout because of the rain and the water on the track but we knew it was still going to go ahead. It's a motor race, it's not going to be put off because of bad weather," he said.
"From a council perspective, it's still a huge success. The only disappointing part was that the wet weather probably did deter some people from attending or so might've left early.
"It's still a really good crowd and the race itself was very incident packed, so to speak. That made it really, really interesting."
Cr Taylor paid credit to the fans, who came back to Mount Panorama in their droves.
"It's great to be back. These race fans are really resilient," he said.
"They've all come prepared. They've got the chairs and their wet weather gear, settled back and enjoying the race.
"To have them back supporting this event, it's huge."
With all the rain around the track and the flooded roads around town, Cr Taylor urged race-goers and Bathurst residents to be patient on the roads.
"It's wet underfoot but it started to dry out in the afternoon," he said.
"We've got some minor flooding but we haven't got anything major. Our city is pretty resilient.
"The people have just got to take care and take their time. There's no need to rush anything."
