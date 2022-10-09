Bathurst drenched by over 60mm of rain since Thursday

BATHURST has been well and truly soaked, following a four-day spell that has brought over 60 millimetres of rain.
According to Weatherzone's official rain guage at the Bathurst Airport, the city received 61 millimetres between Thursday and Sunday
At 9am on Thursday morning, the city had recorded 20.6mm, but received nothing by 9am the following day.
By 9am on Saturday, Bathurst had received an additional 9.6mm, before a whopping 30.8mm was recorded on Sunday.
The rain ultimately resulted in flooded roads across the region due to raised water levels at Macquarie River and its tributaries.
The low-level bridge at Hereford Street became submerged in the early hours of Sunday morning, while Eleven Mile Drive was shut due to water over the road at Saltram Creek.
Ophir Road, Turondale Road, Lagoon Road and Freemantle Road were all closed too.
The rain is expected to ease the coming days, however, Weatherzone is forecasting further rather later in the week on Thursday and Friday, which could bring up to 20mm across the two days.
