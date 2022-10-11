Western Advocate

Bathurst teachers to rally outside MP Paul Toole's office over new three-year industrial award

Updated October 11 2022 - 5:04am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teachers protest outside MP Paul Toole's office last December. Picture by Phil Blatch

TEACHERS will rally outside Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office for the second time in less than a year when they gather in Howick Street on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.