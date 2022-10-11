Western Advocate
Reports say man shot by police outside Lithgow Hospital

By Newsroom
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:26am, first published 2:00am
A POLICE operation is underway outside Lithgow Hospital on the Great Western Highway.

