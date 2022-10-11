Reports say man shot by police outside Lithgow Hospital

A POLICE operation is underway outside Lithgow Hospital on the Great Western Highway.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said initial reports suggest that police shot a man - who is alleged to have been armed with a knife - while attempting to arrest him.
The man is being assisted by emergency services at the scene.
There are no people outstanding.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics attended the scene, but were unable to provide any further information at this stage.
Members of the public are urged to avoid the area, with a large police presence still remaining at the scene.
