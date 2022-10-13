SHE'S been talent scouted by New South Wales Waratahs head coach Campbell Aitken and she's been offered a place in the Sydney Roosters' Tarsha Gale summer squad - Paige Lowe is a player in demand.
Since the now 16-year-old was first convinced to try football she's developed a passion for both rugby codes.
It's a passion that has been matched by potential, Lowe's natural speed combined with the passing and tackling techniques she's learned making talent scouts in both codes excited.
Lowe knows the time is coming when she will have to make a call on whether to focus on rugby league or take the rugby union pathway. But for now she's enjoying playing and learning from both codes.
"I am very torn between both, I love both," Lowe said.
"I started both around the same time, I played league with [Panorama] Platypi and then I got asked to got play for Central West in union and Campbell [Aitken] met me at Country and it went from there.
"When I'm going back and forth I don't find it difficult to adjust. Say if I'm playing league one day and went straight to a union game I don't really find it hard.
"But if I played union for a week straight and then went to league, then it's a bit tricky to adjust. But they both help me with the other so it's good."
As Lowe indicated, it was representing NSW Country in rugby union that saw her catch the attention of Aitken.
She's gone on to play rugby sevens for her state, compete at All Schools tournaments, train with state level players and this season got her first experience competing in the Jack Scott Cup - the top tier competition for women's union in NSW.
The fullback-outside back was part of the Eastern Suburbs side that made it to the semi-final stage. Her club-mates included the likes of Maya Stewart, Georgie Friedrichs and Arabelle McKenzie, who are part of the Wallaroos' World Cup squad.
"I was my first year in Jack Scott, it's a lot faster and it's better playing that level as well because you get to see how they play and learn how they play as well," she said.
Lowe has also been in the NSW Waratahs training program and was recently involved in a trial for the Super W squad.
"Obviously there are heaps of girls and split us up into four teams and we versed each other," Lowe said of that trial.
"Most of the time they are looking for the basic stuff and they can build on that - hopefully I've got those things they are looking for."
As for rugby league, Lowe opted to play for Narraweena in Sydney this season. After just her second game she was approached by scouts from the Sydney Roosters.
She was invited to take part in a six-week elite pathway program and went on to trial for their Tarsha Gale summer squad.
She made the cut for that, with induction on October 29. The summer squad will then train together and play trial matches against the likes of the Eels, St George and Newcastle before the final squad is named.
The Roosters were the undefeated Tarsha Gale premiers this season and eight players progressed through to the NRLW program.
"It's a bit scary considering I haven't been playing footy for that long," Lowe admitted.
Joining Lowe in that summer squad are two more Central West talents who play both league and union in Bathurst's Annie Craig and Orange's Lily Bone.
"It's good having people that I know, it makes it a lot more comfortable being around people that I know. Playing in Sydney and with so many teams that helps too, like you go to training and you at least know someone there," Lowe said.
Just what season 2023 will hold for Lowe remains to be seen, but there's no doubt the aspiring fullback will continue to progress and impress in whatever code she plays.
Given Lowe is travelling to Sydney three days a week to pursue her football dreams, she is thankful for the Bathurst business which have come on board to support her.
She'd like to thanks Professionals, Johnson's Towing and Mechanical, Bathurst Smick Brick, Geoff Bennett Plumbing-Roofing, Rennick Jennings Concreting, Brodie McDaid Concreting, Favero and Associates and Allmax.
