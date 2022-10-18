THE Bathurst International is on the way, promising to bring with it a string of international drivers and plenty of on-track action to delight all kinds of rev-heads.
It has been a tough journey for Mount Panorama's newest motor sport event, which in 2022 should be entering its third year.
However, this will actually be the inaugural Bathurst International, with the event to finally get its chance to shine from November 11 to 13 after several cancellations.
It will offer seven categories of racing, including open wheel racecars, touring cars and GT sports cars.
Excitement around the event is gaining momentum, with the big push to promote the event under way now that the Bathurst 1000 has concluded.
Event manager Ken Collier said the interest is growing every day.
"There is a very good audience building," he said.
"... The actual ticket bookings every day are just doubling, so there's good interest in it."
But just how big the crowd will be is anyone's guess.
Mr Collier said that events at Mount Panorama draw a lot of walk-up ticket sales, and that is what organisers are anticipating will be the case for the Bathurst International.
Like at other major events, camping will be permitted at the circuit, and there continues to be strong interest in campsites, even after the wet weather at the Bathurst 1000 that affected campers.
"All the volunteers camp anyway in the inner paddock, so that's not changed at all and they love doing that, but I'm surprised at how much interest there is in camping to be honest, and only surprised because of what's happened with the 1000," Mr Collier said.
"No one is cancelling any of their campsites and the bookings are building, so it's really, really cool."
The entry list for the event has yet to be revealed, but there will be a mix of Australian and international drivers across the various categories.
The only international driver to be named so far is France's Teddy Clairet, who is excited to have a chance to take on the famous mountain.
"Bathurst is a mythical track so, for me it's a dream to race there and I'm really looking forward to discover this wonderful place," he said.
Those who attend the event will be treated with not just an enormous amount of on-track action, but will have plenty of food and activations to experience in Harris Park.
Mr Collier also assured there will be some off-track activities for the fans and the Bathurst community, with details to be revealed closer to the event.
The Bathurst International is also going to deliver economic benefits to the city, something that the organisers are acutely aware of.
Mr Collier said the Australian Racing Group (ARG), which owns both this event and the Bathurst 6 Hour, is aware of what events like this do for the community and is making a long-term investment into the city.
"We're very, very proud to be able to do that with both the events we have and as we go forward with both of our events, we'll seek opportunities to increase the positive impact that we'll have on the community and the businesses," he said.
For more information about the Bathurst International, or to buy tickets, visit the event website.
