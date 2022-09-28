HE'S been a champion in France, now Teddy Clairet has set his sights on conquering the "mythical" Mount Panorama when he competes at the inaugural Bathurst International.
Clairet has been confirmed as the first international driver to compete at the event in November and brings with him plenty of experience behind the wheel.
He is a two-time winner of French touring car titles and currently races in TCR Europe with his family-run Team Clairet Sport in a Peugeot 308 TCR.
He will join another family-based race team, Garry Rogers Motorsport, in what will be the team's fifth Peugeot entry for the final round of the TCR Australia Series at the famous Mount Panorama circuit on November 11-13.
"I'm really excited to come to Australia and race there," Clairet said.
"Bathurst is a mythical track, so for me it's a dream to race there and I'm really looking forward to discover this wonderful place.
"I have a lot of respect for this kind of track, so I will use all the help that I can find to understand the track and enjoy the race."
Clairet joins regular GRM drivers Jordan Cox, Aaron Cameron, Dylan O'Keeffe and Ben Bargwanna for the last round of the 2022 season.
He has followed the Peugeot Sport development pathway, ascending to TCR Europe where he and brother Jimmy spearheaded the French manufacturer's hopes last year, taking victory on home soil at Paul Ricard.
Clairet jumped onto Peugeot's radar in 2018 by winning the Peugeot 308 Racing Cup for the family team.
Representing Peugeot in TCR Europe for the past three seasons, Clairet also finished second in the inaugural TCR Spa 500 in 2019 and has won two touring car titles in France.
But he wants to add a win at Bathurst to his resume as well.
"I know that Garry Rogers Motorsport is a super team which also knows the car really well," he said.
"I'm fully confident they will provide me a great car to compete against the grid, and that they will put me in the best condition to fight for a strong result.
"I really often watch highlights from TCR Australia, I'm following a lot the results in the series and I know that there is a very strong field. They are all specialists so I know that it will be hard on track. The races are full of entertainment, so I will do my best, respecting all the drivers and try to reach the best that I can."
The TCR Australia Series is one of a number of globally-recognised racing classes that will compete at Mount Panorama, including the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Trans Am.
Tickets are on sale now for the newest motor sport event at Mount Panorama.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.