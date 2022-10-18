A "MASTERPIECE of engineering".
That's how Kelso resident Colleen Robins describes the make-up of the old magpie nest that fell on her front lawn recently in a strong wind, giving her an insight into the native bird's ingenuity and creativity.
"We've always had birds' nests up there - for years and years," Mrs Robins said of the tall gum tree in the front yard of her home.
"I think it's the same [magpie] family.
"I went out the other day and saw this little pile of sticks on the lawn and thought 'what's this?'.
"And when I looked, I realised it was full of stuff.
"It had to be the old nest from last year, which has been sitting up there, blowing in the wind, for 12 months.
"And it was only when I picked it up and went through it that I realised what a sort of masterpiece of engineering it was."
The nest included a metal movable hook; red insulation wire; a blue plastic handle; what Mrs Robins thinks are fence ties; a wire coat hanger with the hook off it; some blue tie wire; some curly wire; some long and short very fine wire; and some green insulated wire.
In a previous magpie nest some years ago, Mrs Robins said she once found a pair of spectacles.
The question, she said, was not just where the magpies found all these items, but how they managed to carry some of the weightier pieces.
"I'm always amazed at what's in them [nests]," she said. "We've [Mrs Robins and her husband Ian] picked up quite a few birds' nests over the years out walking and it's always interesting to have a look."
She said they have blackbird nests, a honeyeater nest and a magpie nest (it is now in a conifer in the front yard, which Mrs Robins says is probably more secure) most years at their home.
For the new nest, the magpie helped itself to some coir (coconut fibre) out the front of the house.
"It made several trips to line its nest. I could see it going in there each day," Mrs Robins said.
She said humans and birds live in harmony at their house.
"We never have any trouble with them."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.