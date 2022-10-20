Western Advocate
A spring feast spectacular to feature at Tarana Markets

Updated October 20 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
Linda Turcsanyi with customers -at her stall Able Plasma Metal and Garden Art Bathurst, which is a regular stallholder at the Tarana Markets.

THE Tarana Markets will be celebrating the change of seasons with a spring feast spectacular on Sunday, October 23.

