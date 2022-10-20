A spring feast spectacular to feature at Tarana Markets

THE Tarana Markets will be celebrating the change of seasons with a spring feast spectacular on Sunday, October 23.
Funded by the NSW government as part of the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event initiative, the markets will have 200 food and drink vouchers to give away.
The $10 vouchers can be redeemed at any one of the excellent food and drink stalls, and it will be an opportunity to sample some of the excellent offerings the markets provide.
"From the famous RFS bacon and egg rolls, the Ridgeline sausage and steak sandwiches, to delicious Cambodian food, local wine beer and gin, there will be plenty of offer to enjoy," Annie Cook from the Tarana Community Farmers Market committee said.
She said the markets also now have an 'Artist in Residence' stall each month.
"There are so many talented artists in this area, the markets aim to showcase many of them over the coming months.
"This month will be Jo and Jenny, outstanding knitters. They'll be at the markets, creating spectacular pieces, with many examples of their craft, and will be very happy to chat about what they do.
"Jo will have knitted soft toys for sale, and a range of wonderful Christmas decorations too. And following the fibre theme, Debbie will be on hand with a pen of her adorable Baby Doll Southdown miniature sheep," she said.
As always, markets will be on from 9am until 1pm on Sunday at the Tarana Rural Fire Service Shed, Sodwalls Road, Tarana.
"There will be lots of stalls, and as always fantastic music from The Universal Band," Ms Cook said.
