14-year-old Cooper Stephen to make Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 21 2022 - 4:30am
Matt Stephen with his son Cooper, who will make his debut in first grade on Saturday. Picture is contributed.

NOT many players can say they made their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket debut at 14-years-old, but City Colts youngster Cooper Stephen will do just that on Saturday afternoon.

