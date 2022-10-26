BATHURST athlete Poorsha McPhillamy is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a nasty injury in a rugby league match earlier this month.
McPhillamy was playing for the Panorama Platypi in a Western Women's Rugby League opens match against Orange Vipers on Saturday, October 15, when she hyperextended her knee.
"I've done a lot to my knee. Go big or go home they say," she said.
"I did it playing footy up in Orange. I had a change of direction and hyperextended my knee and it went.
"I went off for a bit and I came back on. Then it popped, so I thought I'm done for the day."
READ MORE:
In the process, McPhillamy has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), torn her meniscus and sprained her medial collateral ligament (MCL), as well as bruising and fracturing some bones.
The severe injury could keep McPhillamy out for quite some time, with recovery from the injury taking between nine to 12 months, but that's after surgery and the wait time for the operation could take a year.
"Recovery is about nine to 12 months after surgery, but it can take up to 12 months to get surgery," she said.
"It could be two years out, or close to it."
It's the first time McPhillamy will be out of sport for an extended period of time, but that doesn't mean she won't be hanging around, supporting the Platypi.
In the opens' win over Castlereagh on Sunday, McPhillamy was on the sideline and she said she'll be there cheering her teammates on for the rest of the season.
McPhillamy was currently in the middle of her second season with the Panorama Platypi, having also played for Bathurst Bulldogs in Central West Rugby Union for the first time.
She said she enjoyed her experience in the 15-player code.
"It was great and it was a different experience," she said.
"It was good to get along with a lot of the girls because a lot of us play league together."
As well as both codes of rugby, McPhillamy has been a long-term soccer player and recently won the Bathurst District Football women's premier league grand final with Eglinton DFC in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.