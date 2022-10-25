Western Advocate
Federal budget delays Great Western Highway Lithgow to Katoomba upgrade funding

By Nick McGrath, and Matt Watson
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:00pm
THE NSW Government says "contracts have been torn up" and "3900 jobs have effectively been put on hold" after federal funding for the mammoth Great Western Highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba was delayed in the Albanese Government's first budget.

