PERTHVILLE Public School is celebrating an amazingly successful year for its female athletes.
The school of just 130 students located roughly 10 kilometres south of Bathurst qualified for two Western School Sports Association finals - girls soccer and girls cricket.
Perthville unfortunately went down 1-0 to Dubbo's Bunninyong Public School, but it still has the chance to win a title against Wellington Public School next Thursday in the final of the girls cricket.
Perthville principal Jodie James said the entire school community is proud of the success the school has enjoyed.
"They've had a really successful year," she said.
"Our school is really proud of the kids that go away to represent the school. Everyone has contributed."
Not only has the school enjoyed great success when it comes to its girls teams, a number of athletes have excelled at an individual level.
Amelia Kirby broke a Western record in the under 11s girls 1500 metres, before finishing 10th at the NSW PSSA Primary Junior Girls Athletics Championships on October 19.
Brooklyn Whalan represented Western in swimming down at the Sydney Olympic Park, while Charlotte Shoemark also represented Western in cricket, while also representing Bathurst in under 12s cricket.
Both Jesse Moorhead and Tayla Bonham were selected to represent Western's soccer team at the PSSA Girls Football Championships at Proctor Park in August.
Jenna Gallagher continues to go from strength to strength in her cycling, having just been accepted into the Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS).
James said the key to Perthville's success is the skill programs the school runs for its students from kindergarten.
"We do a skills program from kindy through to year six. Every day they're building the skill of the sport," he said.
"We've really focused on girls in sport in recent years. We're trying to offer them a wide variety of sports.
"We've had a go at everything: bowls, golf, gymnastics, netball, rugby league, athletics and even water polo at one point. We want them to find something that they like. It seems to be working really well."
Perthville assistant principal Kurt Dickson said there are a number of players that excel across a number of sport.
"I think we have a range of kids that are multifaceted in terms of that they play multiple sports in winter and summer," he said.
"We're lucky enough that we have kids that come from families that, even if they don't play a given sport, they have intrinsic, built-in toughness about them.
"For example, when we had our soccer team, we had a number of players that play soccer but the ones who weren't regular players had that doggedness determination."
