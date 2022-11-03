Western Advocate
Bathurst Youth Council and headspace collaborate to support mental health

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 3 2022 - 5:30pm
AN Instagram takeover initiative has opened the lines of communication between Bathurst youth living with a mental health illness and the team at headspace Bathurst.

