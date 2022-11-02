Western Advocate
Breaking

Gas leak impacting Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow fixed

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 3 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gas leak sees thousands affected in Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow.

GAS supply to Bathurst has been reinstated and network operator Jemena will start progressively turning the supply back on for customers throughout the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.