GAS supply to Bathurst has been reinstated and network operator Jemena will start progressively turning the supply back on for customers throughout the day.
However, reinstating gas supply to the town won't be an immediate fix and houses will continue to remain affected for some time.
Further updates will be provided by APA Group crews as soon as they become available.
Around 20,000 customers in Bathurst, Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon all lost access to their gas supply on Wednesday night, November 2, following a leak on the Young Lithgow pipeline.
Crews are continuing to work as quickly and safely as possible to investigate, but an initial assessment suggests that flooding is likely to be a factor, given the affected section of the pipeline was located along the Macquarie River.
While further investigations into the cause of the broken pipeline will continue, the leak has been isolated and made safe.
The affected section of the pipeline is on private property and isolated from public access.
Landowners have been communicated with throughout the process and APA will continue to work with them moving forward.
