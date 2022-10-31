BATHURST under 16s had a tough day at the office on Sunday, as the visitors from Orange won by 103 runs in the Greg Griffith Shield match at Morse Park 1.
Orange won the toss and elected to bat first, with Cooper Pullen leading the way with the bat with a score of 49, while Bathurst managed just 103 for reply.
While Bathurst coaches Mike Mitchell and Bill Hall were disappointed with the result, they were optimistic that the side learnt some lessons from the game and will improve throughout the rest of the season.
The coaches were, however, very happy with the way that the bowlers perform, but did note that it wasn't a great day in the field, with a number of catches dropped.
"Left-arm quick Mark Sheather was the pick of the Bathurst bowlers taking 3-28 off 10 overs," the coaches said.
"Cooper Stephens (2-31 off 8) and Gilby Glawson (2-29 off 6) bowled well too. Charlie Rendall opened the bowling and bowled fast and aggressively and was unfortunate not to come away with a couple of wickets also.
"Newly appointed captain Connor Brown, who did an excellent job in his role and wicket keeping, reiterated that the catching was disappointing, however, he felt that the ground fielding was of a very high standard."
The Bathurst batsmen were unable to build partnerships, with Hall noting the strength of both the Orange bowling and fielding.
"Tom Blowes with 4-17 off his 10 overs bowled us out of the game," he said.
Mitchell said Bathurst does not have another under 16s game until the new year, so the coaches and the square are confident that they have plenty of time to address the performance before their next game.
Sunday's match was the second round of action, however, Bathurst had the bye during the first round, which was ultimately washed out due to wet weather.
Bathurst are next in action on Sunday, February 3, when the team travels away to face Dubbo at Victoria Park 3.
In the other Greg Griffith match on Sunday, Dubbo defeated Lachlan by 91 runs.
Dubbo opened the batting and brought an impressive score of 7-294 off their 50 overs, with skipper Max Richardson leading the way with a knock of 82 runs.
Lachlan got off to the worst possible start when both of its openers were dismissed for ducks, but skipper Harry Roscarel tried to turn the tide, coming in at three to score 66.
Lachlan were ultimately dismissed for 203 after 33.3 overs.
