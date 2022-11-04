Western Advocate
Bathurst Bushrangers youngster Lucy Driscoll to represent youth girls Indigenous team

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
November 4 2022 - 4:30pm
Bathurst Bushrangers' Lucy Driscoll.

AFTER a stellar season with the Bathurst Bushrangers youth girls, Lucy Driscoll is set to represent her people in an Indigenous team on Sunday.

