BATHURST battles decided in final-over nail-biters, there's always added spice when it comes to a local derby and the fifth round of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket delivered.
While there was disappointing news on the eve of the fifth round when it was revealed Centennials Bulls had withdrawn from the competition, there were a host of highlights as well.
Both Bathurst City and ORC snuck home in their clashes while in Orange it was the story of a CYMS domination.
Here's how the fifth round played out:
CLINT Moxon's form with the ball this season has been good for Bathurst City and while he again spearheaded its attack on Saturday, his effort with the bat mattered too.
Having already taken 3-36 off his eight overs against City Colts, Moxon made an unbeaten seven runs coming in at number nine to help Redbacks win with two balls to spare.
Moxon and number 11 Connor Whale (eight not out) survived a tense finish as Redbacks chased down the 178 runs needed for victory.
Earlier at George Park 1, it was Colts who felt the pressure with the bat after being reduced to 3-22.
But skipper Russell Gardner (57 off 79), Daniel Casey (29 off 39) and David Rogerson (28 not out off 23) led the fight back and helped Colts to a total of 177.
Redbacks looked to be on track with its chase as Matt Holmes, who'd taken 2-21 off eight overs with the ball, neared the half century mark.
But he fell to Gardner for 48 and it signalled a momentum shift.
Redbacks went from 3-143 to 9-164, Gardner (3-30), Casey (2-36) and Rogerson (3-29) giving Colts hope.
With an over to go it was all square on the scoreboard, Moxon and Whale held their nerve to get Redbacks over the line.
MATT Beattie only scored one run on Saturday, but it was a run which mattered as it helped ORC to victory over Rugby Union at Morse Park 1 on the penultimate ball of the match.
Earlier off the back of Hugh Parsons' (63 off 60) aggressive hitting the Tigers looked as if they would safely eclipse Rugby's 187.
But Flynn Taylor (3-24) sent Parsons on his way then Fletcher Norris was run out.
It meant the Tigers found themselves needing two runs off the last three balls. It was a pressure situation but Tait Borgstahl (18 not out) and Beattie got their side over the line for their first win of the season.
The tense finish came after what was an arm-wrestle of a match.
Rugby had made a flying start thanks to Sam Macpherson's brilliant 52 off just 18 balls, but after his fireworks only Oliver Newton (66 not out) really managed to get on top of ORC's attack.
Tim McKinnon (3-67) and Jacob Ryan (3-40) did most of the damage for ORC, while Borgstahl turned the screws with 1-13 off eight tight overs.
In ORC'S chase Sellers brothers Dave (45) and Wayne (20) started things well with a 68-run opening wicket stand.
They fell in quick succession and it triggered a mini collapse as ORC found itself at 5-115, but Parsons' efforts at number six got the chase back on track.
IT was a case of Belmonte belted them and Dhatt dazzled them as Orange CYMS cruised to an imposing 101-run victory over Orange City on Saturday.
Number three Thom Belmonte belted 68 off 59 - his knock including three shots that cleared the rope - to help Orange CYMS to an imposing 9-238.
It left City needing to score at almost six runs an over for victory and experienced spinner Allan Dhatt intensified the pressure as he took 5-23 off his eight overs.
It helped bundle City out for 137 in the 34th over at Country Club Oval.
While the impressive displays of Dhatt and Belmonte were key in making it back-to-back wins for CYMS, importantly for the green and golds there were other handy contributions too.
Will Oldham (31) and Joey Coughlan (30) set a solid platform with a 52-run stand for the opening wicket, while Dave Neil hit a handy 26 off 28.
Only two City bowlers went for less than five runs an over - Fletcher Rose (3-33 off seven) and Lachlan Skelly (2-39 off eight).
In terms of CYMS' bowling, Dhatt was backed up well by his team-mates as a 40-run stand between Josh Coyte (28) and Nathan Rosser (48) for the third wicket was the best resistance Orange City could muster.
The results from the Cavaliers versus Centrals match are not yet available.
