Oberon facing two more weeks without gas

By Newsroom
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
TEMPORARY gas supplies to Oberon are still two weeks off, despite progress on a range of short and long-term solutions to restore supplies to the region.

