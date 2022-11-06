Gas re-lighting work complete in Raglan and White Rock

ONE quarter of Bathurst now has its gas reinstated.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee provided a gas emergency update on Sunday evening saying things were looking up for the city.
"Bathurst is 25 per cent re-lit with gas," he said in a statement released just after 6.30pm.
"Raglan and White Rock are complete. Work is continuing in Kelso, Windradyne, Llanarth Gormans Hill, Eglinton and Abercrombie."
Mr Gee said RFS crews have been assisting the make safe work (turning off the valves in Oberon and Lithgow) and thanked the RFS and everyone who has been working on this.
He said plans to truck Liquified Natural Gas to Lithgow are underway.
"A 42 tonne holding tank will be set up at Wallerawang on Tuesday.
"The gas will then be vaporised and injected into the pipes."
Mr Gee said it was initially thought this was only a fix for a Lithgow, but on Sunday morning he requested, as did Oberon Council, that Oberon be included.
"It has been," he said.
"If all goes to plan, gas will be back in the pipes by Friday and there will then be a progressive re-lighting of gas for customers. It will go suburb by suburb and take a few days. The details are still being worked out. The gas companies are planning to move as quickly as possible," he said.
"Gas in the system means the end of the emergency is in sight, and Oberon is now included."
Mr Gee said Lithgow Hospital should have compressed natural gas on by Monday if all goes to plan.
"The gas will be supplied from a truck and hooked up to the hospital. It may still mean some activities are reduced, but it's a positive interim solution."
He said Oberon Hospital and about 64 vulnerable gas users are still connected in the Oberon area.
"Everyone else has been disconnected. There is 7-10 days' supply in the system for them."
Mr Gee said 24 showers are now open at Carrington Park in Bathurst.
"There is also McPhillamy Park," he said.
He also gave a shout out to Lance Sully and the RFS teams around Oberon and also Lithgow and Bathurst and thanked the police, community organisations, contractors and tradies, and everyone else who has been working so hard over the last few days to get this all sorted.
