Flooding leaves Kennerson Park's back straight damaged, out of action for at least a fortnight

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Kennerson Park on water last week. The track will be out of action for at least a fortnight. Picture Bathurst Dogs Facebook page.

KENNERSON Park is set to be out of action for at least a fortnight, after flood damage to the back straight.

