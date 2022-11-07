KENNERSON Park is set to be out of action for at least a fortnight, after flood damage to the back straight.
Bathurst received heavy rain on Tuesday, which resulted in the greyhound racing track partially going underway, with the back straight the most submerged section of the track.
Bathurst Greyhound Racing Club track manager Jason Lyne said the track could be out of action for up to a month.
"There's been a fair bit of damage to the back straight, when water came onto the track last week," he said.
"We'll be out of action for a period of two to four weeks. We've got people coming out on Monday to assess everything.
"It'll be out of action for at least those two weeks at a minimum."
Lyne said the club became aware of the damage on Wednesday, but no one was able to fully inspect it due to the boggy surface.
"We knew about the damage on Wednesday but weren't able to get onto the track until Monday because the river was still at the back fence until Friday," he said.
"We've organised a contractor to come in on Monday. The back straight has been significantly damaged. It's basically gone down to our base, so the whole back straight will have to be completely reconstructed.
"The bottom of our track has a road base in it, for drainage. It's been mixed in the sand, so there's some really big gaps where the water has come over the fence. The force of the water has gone right through it."
Lyne said Greyhound Racing NSW has been really supportive during the past week.
"They've been good, they've been really supportive," he said.
"They've had their team out here and they got a few more coming on Monday. Greyhound Racing NSW has been brilliant.
"We're working on the best solution, so we can get back up running as soon as possible."
Lyne said he's never experienced flooding like this at Kennerson Park in his decade-long stint at the club, but he has heard stories of significant damage in the 1990s.
The meeting on Monday, November 7, been moved to Dubbo, while next Monday's meeting, on November 14, will be at Gunnedah.
"We'll have a better picture this Wednesday at where we sit," he said.
