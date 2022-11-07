How Jemena has determined which Bathurst areas to reconnect gas to first

THE location of vulnerable groups in the community has largely determined where crews respond to first as Jemena tries to reconnect Bathurst customers to gas supplies.
Additional resources have been brought to the city to expedite the manual relight process that has been required to get people hooked up to gas again after a leak in the Young-Lithgow pipeline was detected on November 2.
Properties in Kelso, Raglan and White Rock were among the first to start to have gas restored and over the weekend the relight process was well under way in Gormans Hill, Llanarth, Abercrombie, and Windradyne.
Technicians were spotted in parts of West Bathurst and the Bathurst central business district on Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, all aged care facilities, Meals on Wheels providers, other welfare support centres and the local swimming pool have had gas restored, and about 50 per cent of homes and businesses had been completed.
Jemena operations manager Craig Farrugia said that the areas with vulnerable people were prioritised.
"We do go through a sequencing process and what we do is overlay where those vulnerable groups are. We take that into consideration," he said.
"The reason we've sectored Bathurst is to ensure that the nursing homes, the hospitals and those vulnerable customers get connected first as a priority, and then we stage out to the rest of the community."
He said crews have been working from sun up to sun down each day in order to get people reconnected as quickly as possible.
Jemena crews are aiming to complete all reconnections in the remaining Bathurst areas in the coming days.
In the meantime, people are asked not to touch the gas infrastructure at their property, including meters and valves.
When the gas has been safely re-established, Jemena will visit properties to perform a check and let residents know it is safe.
If no one is home, a calling card will be left behind advising of the next steps.
