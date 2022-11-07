Rotary calling for cute pet pics for calendar competition

GET your best pet pictures into the Rotary Club of Bathurst and your fur baby could feature in the club's annual calendar.
As part of its annual fundraising, the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak is calling on people to submit their favourite pet photo and support a great cause.
The club's publicity officer, Jenny White, said by creating a truly local calendar, Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak are combining community service with its fundraising efforts for local charities and inspiring some fun along the way.
"The fun starts with the photo competition, this year the theme is local pets," she said.
"Entrants can submit photos of their Bathurst pet(s) by Friday, November 18 to mitchell@oneagencybathurst.com.au at a cost of $10 per photo or unlimited entries for $50."
She said winners' photos will be featured in the calendar and prizes will be given for the most inspirational, humorous or artistic entries.
"There will also be random lucky draw prizes for entrants and a prize in every 50th calendar sold," she said.
"By listing community events throughout the months on their given dates, Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak's commitment to community service brings a uniquely local atmosphere to our calendar."
She said local charities can contact Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak via its Facebook page or can call her directly on 0414 867 196 for inclusion in the 2023 calendar, which is to be released for sale in mid-December.
"Events must be within 50 kilometres of the Bathurst area and in the case of multiple events being on the same date ... first submitted only will be featured," she said.
All money raised will go to local charities and the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak, with Ms White saying the club is looking forward to this becoming an annual event.
The calendar will be available by contacting the club via Facebook or through club president - Mitchell Bestwick at mitchell@oneagencybathurst.com.au
