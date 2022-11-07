Western Advocate

Rotary calling for cute pet pics for calendar competition

November 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erik Mol with Rhubarb. Picture supplied

GET your best pet pictures into the Rotary Club of Bathurst and your fur baby could feature in the club's annual calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.