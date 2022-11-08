GET ready for a "flying" Kandy Kennedy to dominate in Western Women's Rugby League - that is the warning issued by Panorama Platypi opens coach Kevin Grimshaw.
As an NRLW premiership winner with the Sydney Roosters, someone who has played for South Sydney and the Indigenous All Stars, Kennedy has competed at league's elite level.
However, when the prop signed with the Panorama Platypi opens in late October, it had been more than a year since she had played.
Naturally it meant an adjustment period, but after Kennedy scored a double against the Goannas last Saturday Grimshaw feels that she is starting to find her groove again.
That match against the Goannas was the first time she'd started for the Platypi as well.
"I have been using her off the bench, but I had to start her because we only had 13 players," Grimshaw said.
"She scored two tries for us and that's what quality players do, they stand up when it's got to be done.
"Obviously she's struggling a bit fitness-wise but with a couple more weeks, a couple more games under the belt, I think she'll be flying.
"We will get some good minutes about her and she's really happy with what's going on."
As well as scoring a double in the hard-fought 34-22 loss to the Goannas, Kennedy showed her class as she squared off with rival second rower Rebecca Smyth.
A hard running forward who has represented Australia in rugby union, Smyth had a huge impact for the Goannas with three tries. But had it not been for Kennedy's efforts she likely would have done more damage.
"Her and Smyth had a good duel throughout the game, they knew one another and they went hard at one another," Grimshaw said.
"It was really good to watch. Kandy played really well."
This Sunday when the second placed Platypi host the third placed Vipers at Carrington Park, Kennedy's efforts leading the pack will be key.
She did not play in the Platypi's 22-16 loss to the Vipers in round three and she wasn't the only Panorama player to miss that game either.
Grimshaw said Australian Police representative Marita Shoulders, a member of last season's premiership winning Platypi side, is likely to be available on Sunday.
Nicole Schneider, who missed the earlier clash with the Vipers, will be on deck while backs Meredith Jones and Jacinta Windsor should be available after missing the Goannas match.
It is shaping to be the strongest line-up Grimshaw has had to work with all season, good news as the Platypi look to stay in the hunt for the minor premiership.
Kick-off will be at 2pm Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.