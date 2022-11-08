Gas reconnection works 75 per cent complete in Bathurst

SEVENTY-FIVE per cent of the city's affected households have had their gas reconnected, with the remaining houses to be reinstated within the coming days.
In a statement released at 3pm on Tuesday, Jemena said positive progress continues to be made in response to a gas supply outage impacting customers in Oberon, Lithgow, Wallerawang, and Bathurst.
The company said make-safe activities have been completed by Jemena for the towns of Lithgow, Wallerawang, and Oberon, with the exception of hard-to-access premises.
"This is an important safety step which will enable gas supply to be reinstated sooner, once it becomes available," it said in the statement.
"Seventy-five per cent of customers in Bathurst have now had their gas supply reinstated. It is anticipated that all customers will have gas restored in the coming days."
At the same time, Jemena and the Australian Pipeline Authority (APA) continue to work together to deliver temporary and permanent solutions in response to the gas supply outage.
APA still anticipates the temporary solution of trucking LNG in to supply the Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon communities could be in place this Friday, with a 42-tonne LNG storage vessel on its way to the region from Victoria and expected to arrive overnight.
The company said once the LNG truck and connections are in place, it will allow gas supply to start to be restored for some customers during the week commencing Monday, November 14.
"As limited supply will be available, Jemena will prioritise reconnecting vulnerable customers and welfare support services, in consultation with the local community and Councils," Jemena said.
"APA is also making good progress on a temporary pipeline solution, with the pipeline and other materials arriving on site in Bathurst from Brisbane yesterday."
The company said this should provide enough gas to supply all customers in Oberon, Lithgow, and Wallerawang.
Provided weather conditions hold, it is expected that this solution will be in place the week commencing November 14.
Jemena anticipates it will reconnect all customers within five to seven days of this solution being available.
Jemena and APA are also continuing to work towards a permanent solution, which is anticipated to be in place during the first week of December.
Customers with a welfare concern should contact Services New South Wales on 13 77 88.
For gas emergencies please contact 131 909.
