Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cheynoah Amone picked in Canterbury Bulldogs squad for NSW Women's Premiership

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:39pm, first published November 8 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheynoah Amone has been selected in the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' 29-woman squad for the 2023 NSW Women's Premiership. Picture by Riley Krause.

SHE was the star Saints recruit during the Group 10 league tag season and now Cheynoah Amone is ready to tackle a new challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.