Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shawn Townsend to stay on as Dubbo CYMS coach for 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shawn Townsend (inset) will be back as coach of Dubbo CYMS next season but Brydon Ramien is one of the players who won't be at the club in 2023. Pictures by Amy McIntyre

The pain of grand final defeat still hits Shawn Townsend now and then but it hasn't been enough to stop him putting his hand up to coach Dubbo CYMS again in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.