BATHURST will blood two debutants this weekend, as it looks to keep its undefeated start to the Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) alive.
In what will be a busy weekend for the city's representative team, Bathurst will host Dubbo at George Park 1 on Saturday, before heading to Parkes on Sunday.
Selectors have gone with an almost identical side for both matches, however, there'll be two changes between games, with Tait Borgstahl and David Rogerson both to represent Bathurst for the first time on Sunday.
The two will replace Jacob Ryan and Matt Fearnley in the squad, who are only available for Saturday's match.
READ MORE:
Bathurst skipper Adam Ryan said the call-up for Borgstahl and Rogerson is a reward for their consistent and improved performances.
"It'll be fantastic to see them make their debut," he said.
"I've really enjoyed that a lot of people have put their hands up to play, to have that opportunity to have a crack at that level.
"It's really good to play at that next level and take it back your club cricket and improve on your game.
"It's a good accolade to be picked, to be acknowledged for the good things you're doing.
"Last year I faced Tait and his bowling and he's been great. Rogerson, he's been plagued with injury, so it's good to see him fit and healthy, which is really good."
An unusual circumstance compared to recent years, Bathurst will be playing two WZPL on one weekend.
Ryan said he prefers getting the representative games out of the way earlier in the season, so he's looking forward to this weekend's double-header.
"It's definitely going to be a test, especially considering the lack of cricket we've played so far with the weather," he said.
"It's something we welcome and something we're really looking forward to.
"I reckon having all the rep games earlier in the season and doing it this way, it's good to get them out the way.
"It's good to have the selectors having a look at something, when it comes to selecting that Western side, instead of going off one game."
Bathurst has retained a vast majority of the squad that defeated Orange by 79 runs on October 31, with the only omissions being Matt Holmes and Sam Macpherson.
It has meant that Bailey Brien and Matt Fearnley have come into the squad, alongside the two debutants.
Saturday's game against dubbo will get underway at 10am from George Park 1, while Sunday's match will start at 10am from Spicer Oval.
In other matches, Orange will host Parkes at Wade Park on Saturday, before Dubbo welcomes Orange to Victoria Park 1 on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.