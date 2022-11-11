Western Advocate
Tait Borgstahl, Dave Rogerson named to make their Bathurst debuts in Western Zone Premier League

City Colts' Dave Rogerson and ORC's Tait Borgstahl are set to represent Bathurst in the Western Zone Premier League for the first time.

BATHURST will blood two debutants this weekend, as it looks to keep its undefeated start to the Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) alive.

